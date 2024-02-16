Donald Trump says he will visit Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday

Shortly after a New York judge ordered Donald Trump and his companies on Friday to pay $355 million in penalties in his civil business fraud trial, the former president announced he would be visiting Philadelphia on Saturday for Sneaker Con.

Trump announced his own social media platform, Truth Social on Friday afternoon.

"Looking forward to being at Sneakercon at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Pennsylvania," said the former president.

What is Sneaker Con?

Originally started in 2009, Sneaker Con is known for being one of the longest-running sneaker events in the world, attracting thousands of attendees who come to buy, sell and trade rare and highly coveted sneakers.

Why is Trump going to a sneaker convention?

Organizers of the event have not confirmed Trump's appearance or responded to FOX TV Stations' request for comment on the matter.

Pennsylvania is a crucial state for the upcoming presidential election. In 2020, President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the state 50 percent to 48.8 percent.

Convention Center spokesperson Jude Ann Spencer-Phillips told the Philadelphia Inquirer that they are not aware of what Trump is there to speak about.

Shortly after Trump's announcement, Sneaker Con posted a statement regarding the expected apparance.

"Sneaker Con's mission is to support and promote sneaker culture through our worldwide live events and digital platforms, event organizers wrote. "We are thankful and appreciative of the sneaker community, and recognize individuals who generate awareness and authentic sneaker related engagement towards our community."

Trump says he is headed for a rally in MIchigan Saturday evening after his expected visit to Sneaker Con.



