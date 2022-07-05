Donate blood for the Battle of the Badges between June 30th and July 9th

Battle of the Badges is back and even bigger in 2022!

This year, the Battle of the Badges competition will run between June 30th and July 9th to see who can donate more blood between the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department, Austin/Travis County EMS, and Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

You don't need to be a first responder to participate though!

You can cast your "vote" when you donate at any of We Are Blood's 4 donor centers or mobile drives. When you check in for your donation you will vote for Austin Police, Austin Fire, Austin/Travis County EMS, or Travis County Sheriff.

Those who donate will receive their own, limited edition, Battle of the Badges t-shirt.

Your votes and donation will determine which department gets its name inscribed on this year’s trophy, according to We Are Blood.

Click here to make an appointment for a donation.