On Thanksgiving Day, millions of Americans are preparing to cook their turkey.

There are a few common mistakes that people make when frying and officials have some advice to help you stay safe.

Statistics show that more cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, with more than three times the daily average for such incidents, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The NFPA even warns against frying your own turkey at home altogether and just purchasing one from the store.

NFPA also said that deep fryers , on average, cause 60 injuries, 5 deaths and over $15 million in property damage.

Common mistakes when deep-frying a turkey

The Austin Fire Department says knowing what to avoid is a critical step in reducing the risk of a fire or potential burns.

Too much oil in the fryer pot

If the cooking pot is overfilled, the oil may spill out of the pot when the turkey is lowered in. Oil can hit the burner and cause flare-ups.

Follow the owner’s manual to determine the proper amount of oil to use and do a "dry run" beforehand with water in the pot to make sure you have the right proportions.

Once the oil gets hot, it’s easy for things to get messy. Wear safety glasses, oven mitts and an apron to handle the fryer well before the oil starts to bubble. Make sure your fryer is on a flat, level space to carefully gauge the amount of oil needed.

The turkey is frozen or only partially thawed

You can't safely fry a turkey that isn't properly thawed, either.

Frozen or partially frozen turkeys placed into the fryer can cause a spillover and may result in a fire. Be sure your turkey is completely thawed—give it at least three days in the fridge if it’s been in the freezer.

Slowly lower the turkey into the pot to prevent oil from splashing.

Wear protective cooking gear. Put on goggles to shield your eyes and use oven mitts to help protect your hands and arms. Using temperature controls to monitor the blaze is also a must.

If possible, purchase a fryer with temperature controls already built in and watch the oil temperature carefully. Cooking oil that is heated beyond its smoke point can catch fire. If you notice the oil is smoking, turn the fryer off.

Also, take your time while frying the turkey. When raising or lowering the turkey from/into the oil, go slowly to minimize spills, and give your full attention to the process. It’s wise to avoid alcohol, too, and it goes without saying that you should never leave the bird unattended.

Experts also suggest keeping protective equipment within reach, such as an "ABC" or grease-rated fire extinguisher. Never use a water or garden hose on a fire related to turkey fryers. Remember: a turkey fryer fire is a grease fire and water can cause grease and oil to spread.

Fryer too close to structures

More than one-third of fires involving a fryer start in a garage or patio.

Cook outdoors and away from flammables; maintain a safe distance from any building and keep the fire off any wooden structures.

First and foremost, scout out a safe area away from your home. Keep the fryer away from garages, decks and fences, and a safe distance away from trees.

There should be at least two feet between the burner and tank, according to State Farm.

Also be cautious of the weather. Avoid operating a fryer in the rain or snow.

Ensure everyone, including the cook, keeps a safe distance away from the fryer and even if you aren’t frying a turkey, keeping a fire extinguisher nearby is always a plus.

Get the temperature right

Choose the proper size turkey. Typically, a bird that's 8 to 10 pounds works well.

When cooking the turkey, maintain your oil temperature at 350 degrees and cook your turkey for 3 1/2 minutes per pound. We will do the math for you. That's about 35 minutes for a 10-pound turkey.

Also, skip stuffing the turkey before frying.

Monitor the turkey

Clean up cautiously

Once you’ve fried up that bird, remember to remove it from the fryer slowly, turn off the heat and clean up your frying space just as meticulously as you set it up.

When it comes time to gather around the table, enjoy every compliment your savory dish receives.

