Doss Elementary prepares for in-person learning on Monday

In-person learning for Austin ISD starts on Monday with 25% capacity. FOX 7 Austin got a look into how Doss Elementary is preparing for this.

"I can feel it in the air. It'll feel like the first day of school on Monday," said principal Dr. Nathan Steenport.

Doss Elementary has sanitized each classroom in preparation for student arrival. The school has also taped up water fountain spouts to discourage use.

The school has a handwashing station in each classroom and hand sanitizer dispensers scattered throughout the hallway. Dr. Steenport says all of these safety measures are meant to ensure that everyone stays healthy.

At Doss Elementary, 25% capacity means around 160 students are expected to show up for on-campus learning. Each student will be placed in a classroom with dividers and learn in a "hub" style environment.

"We do want to make sure that our students are going outside still for recess, or even use the space that we have here for learning space as much as possible. but we don't want our classrooms mixing with other classrooms right now. We're trying to keep everybody into one socially distant environment," said Dr. Steenport.

The cafeteria will also have kids divided with plexiglass. Each grade will have a 15-minute time slot to ensure each student is 6 feet apart.

"I've seen all the safety precautions our staff are using right now and the things they are doing and so the data looks good so far with the schools that have opened so far. We're just excited to see our students and do a great job for them," said Dr. Steenport.

Each campus will vary with its precautions.

