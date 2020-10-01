Hundreds of AISD teachers plan to stay home for in-person learning 

Hundreds of Austin ISD teachers are planning to not show up to in-person learning next week. The school district plans to let back 25% of the students.

On Thursday Education Austin held a forum for members of the community to voice their concerns on the district’s reopening process.

“We have a lot of alleys in this work as we work for a safe reopening so that our school employees can have the safest reopening,” said Ken Zarifis with Education Austin.

During the meeting, Education Austin also spoke about the 850 AISD teachers who don’t plan to go to in-person learning. “They are prepared to stay home stay safe and online Monday to instruct their students in a safe space. That’s no secret we’ve been building that for the past 2 weeks,” said Zarifis.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to AISD on the recent claims of teachers not showing up for in-person learning. The district gave this statement:

We feel confident that teachers care about their students and will notify us before Monday if they don't plan on returning. We have contingency plans in place to make adjustments as necessary. This is why we are opening with a maximum of 25% of our students.

