2 dead, 1 injured, 1 arrested after early morning shooting in San Marcos

The Brief Two men, Anthony Barrera (24) and Alek Pacheco (20), died in a San Marcos shooting early Saturday. Jermiah Jayden Tobias, 19, is in custody, facing two capital murder charges and one aggravated assault. The exact motive for Tobias joining the fight and shooting is currently unclear.



A suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting in San Marcos that left two men dead.

San Marcos fatal shooting

What we know:

San Marcos police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of San Antonio Street and Guadalupe Street in the downtown area.

Anthony Barrera, 24, and Alek Pacheco, 20, were shot in the incident. Barrera died at the scene, and Pacheco was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Jermiah Jayden Tobias, 19, was arrested just after 8 p.m. SMPD says he faces two charges of capital murder and one of aggravated assault.

According to the PD, the shooting resulted from a fight between two men who knew each other beforehand. A third joined in after stealing a necklace from one of the men involved, they say. Tobias, the fourth person involved, then fired multiple shots.

The third person in the fight suffered a graze wound, and has been released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

The release does not clarify which of the men knew each other.

The reason for Tobias joining in and shooting is unclear.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108.