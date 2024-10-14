Double murder & Austin AMBER Alert suspect in custody: APD

The Brief Police are investigating a double homicide in Southeast Austin. The suspect, Sherles Machado Hernandez, was also linked to an AMBER Alert from Austin. APD later announced Hernandez was in custody after an extensive search.



A man in connection to an AMBER Alert for three missing children from Austin and a double murder in Southeast Austin is in custody, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said, on Monday night, 31-year-old Sherles Gregorio Machado-Hernandez was taken into custody in the 900 block of Fairfield Drive in North Central Austin.

He is being booked into the Travis County Jail.

Austin police said on Oct. 14, around 7:38 a.m., officers responded to a double murder in the 1800 block of Burton Drive.

"APD officers responded to the 1800 block of Burton Drive in reference to a shoot stab hot shot call," said Corporal Jose Mendez, from the Austin Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two people, a man and a woman, dead from gunshot wounds.

Sherles Machado Hernandez, 31

Police said when they found the bodies, they had been there for quite some time at the apartment complex on Burton Drive near Woodland Avenue.

A white GMC was towed off, with the glass visibly shattered on the driver's side window.

The dead woman's children, Ninel Anseume Sayas, 10, Abraham Anseume, 4, and Elsi Anseume, 2, were missing, and an AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon. The children were found safe a couple of hours later.

At the scene, there was no weapon accounted for, and the shooter was identified as Sherles Machado Hernandez, 31.

Hernandez was also the suspect in connection to the abducted children in Austin.

Police ask those with any information to call 512-477-3588 or CrimeStoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).