AMBER Alert canceled for 3 missing children from Austin; suspect at large

The brief An AMBER Alert issued for three missing children from Austin was canceled after they were found safe. The suspect, Sherles Machado Hernandez, is still at large. Police said Sherles Machado Hernandez is also the suspect in a double murder in SE Austin.



An AMBER Alert has been canceled for three missing children from Austin. Officials said all three children were found.

On Monday, Oct. 14, Austin police said they were looking for Ninel Anseume Sayas, 10, Abraham Anseume, 4, and Elsi Anseume, 2.

They went missing on Sunday, Oct. 13, and were last seen in the 100 block of Palma Circle around 5 p.m.

From left to right: Abraham Anseume, 4, Elsi Anseume, 2, Ninel Anseume Sayas, 10.

Police were looking for Sherles Machado Hernandez, 31, in connection to the abduction of the children.

The suspect vehicle was identified as a 2019 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with the Texas license plate TWL 2922.

Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous.

Sherles Machado Hernandez, 31.

About an hour and a half after the AMBER Alert was issued, the children were found.

Austin police said Hernandez is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him.

Police said Hernandez is also the suspect in a double murder in Southeast Austin on Monday. Two people were shot and killed, a man and a woman. The dead woman is the mother to the three children that were earlier abducted by Hernandez.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.