Two hospitalized after double stabbing on 6th Street

Police say a fight may have led to a double stabbing on 6th Street early Friday morning.

Just after 2:15 a.m., police say they were flagged down by someone walking near West 6th Street and West Avenue about people bleeding.

Police say they found two victims suffering from stab wounds, and they were taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect or motive behind the stabbing, but police say the stabbing may have been part of a fight.

