Police investigating homicide in South Austin

Police are investigating an overnight homicide in South Austin.

Investigators say they got a call just after midnight from a woman who said she found someone who may be in distress or dead off Ben White near Burleson Road.

When police arrived, they found a man with trauma to the upper body, but it's unclear if he was shot or stabbed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation will continue throughout the morning.

There are no road closures at this time.

