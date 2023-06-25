Man arrested in connection to grenade found in Downtown Austin

article

A man was arrested in connection to the suspected grenade in downtown Austin Sunday, June 25.

According to initial reporting, APD called in the bomb squad to x-ray a suspected grenade in the alley between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

Multiple streets around the Sixth Street Historic District were blocked off by police, including portions of San Jacinto Boulevard and Brazos Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

APD used its HALO system, high activity observation camera, to see if officers could find footage of the person who put the grenade in the alley.

Operators reviewed the footage and saw the suspect, carrying a backpack, place the device in the alley, and then "quietly" walked back out. Originally, it was announced the suspect was armed and dangerous, however, that was not true.

(Kurt Liptak.)

Shortly after, an APD officer saw the suspect holding two bags near E 7th St. and Brazos St. The suspect acknowledged the officer, however, began walking away. As he was walking away, the officer said the suspect tossed the bags he was holding. Eventually, the suspect complied with commands and placed himself on the ground.

The bags that were tossed did not contain explosives, police said.

The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Johnson. He later admitted to buying the grenade and placing it in the alley. It was later confirmed the grenade was real, but was lacking TNT, which would cause it to explode.

Johnson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of possession of identifying information, evading arrest with a prior conviction and possession of a hoax bomb.