Victim suffers severe brain injuries following attack by man in Downtown Austin: APD

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man who severely assaulted a victim in Downtown Austin in February.

Police said on Feb. 27, around 2:30 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS was flagged down by someone who reported a man was attacked on E 7th Street and Trinity Street.

The victim had severe injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital. The injuries included multiple skull fractures, swelling of the head, and severe brain trauma.

EMS contacted the APD, and an investigation into the incident began.

Officers discovered the victim was attacked by a man who was not alone. There were two other men who were not involved in the attack with the suspect. The three ran north on Trinity Street towards 9th Street after the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 21–26 years old and had a facial hair patch on his chin. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering on the front and back, blue jeans shorts, black and white shoes, and a gold medallion chain.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man who severely assaulted a victim in Downtown Austin in February.

The victim has been intubated since the assault, police said.

Anyone with information or video of the incident may submit a tip anonymously by contacting APD Aggravated Assault Detective McCameron via email at Daniel.mccameron@austintexas.gov.

You can contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.