Police investigating 'shoot/stab hotshot' call in Downtown Austin, roads closed
Austin police on scene of a possible shooting or stabbing near the Travis County Jail and courthouse.
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have responded to a ‘shoot/stab hotshot’ call in Downtown Austin near the Travis County Jail and courthouse.
Investigators say it happened near W. 10th St. and Nueces St. around 10:24 a.m.
Police have closed the roads in the area as officers investigate.
Avoid the area if you can.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.