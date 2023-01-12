Police investigating 'shoot/stab hotshot' call in Downtown Austin, roads closed

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Austin police on scene of a possible shooting or stabbing near the Travis County Jail and courthouse.

Austin police have responded to a ‘shoot/stab hotshot’ call in Downtown Austin near the Travis County Jail and courthouse.

Investigators say it happened near W. 10th St. and Nueces St. around 10:24 a.m.

Police have closed the roads in the area as officers investigate.

Avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.