Downtown Austin shooting leaves 2 people hurt, police investigating

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin. The shooting happened at 7th and Trinity just before 2 a.m.

Police say two people were involved. They had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Two people were hurt after they were hit by shrapnel from objects hit by bullets. The victims did not need to be hospitalized.

Officials have not released any further information about the shooting or a description of the suspects.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter