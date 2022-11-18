Police need help identifying 2 Downtown Austin shooting witnesses

article

Austin police need help identifying two people who may have witnessed a shooting in Downtown Austin on Saturday, October 15.

Investigators say at 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Trinity Street, someone was shot in the leg.

The shooter fired a single shot from Neches down the north alley of East 6th Street, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident such as customers who fled, or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-4940, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.