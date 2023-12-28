Deadly downtown stabbing victim identified: police

Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Austin earlier this month.

APD says Hilario Adrian killed Jeffery Lewis on the morning of Dec. 10 near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Sixth Street.

According to arrest paperwork, Adrian admitted to killing Lewis over a disagreement about a payment for meth.

At the time, Adrian was out on bond after being arrested in April for aggravated assault.

He is now charged with first degree murder.