Suspect in south Austin assault still at-large
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in south Austin..
On Thursday, Dec. 7, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Austin police responded to reports of a disturbance at 2407 S. Congress Ave, and located a victim of aggravated assault.
The suspect, whose photos and descriptions are provided below, forced the victim to accompany him behind a dumpster and struck the victim several times before threatening with a gun.
The suspect then left the scene on foot before police could arrive.
Suspect. (Austin Police Department)
The suspect is described as:
- White male
- Approximately 45 to 50 years old
- Light hair in a ponytail
- Last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray and blue ball cap
- Possibly lives in the area of South Congress and Oltorf Street
- Possibly armed with a handgun
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org.