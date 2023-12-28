Suspect in south Austin assault still at-large

Austin police are searching for a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in south Austin..

On Thursday, Dec. 7, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Austin police responded to reports of a disturbance at 2407 S. Congress Ave, and located a victim of aggravated assault.

The suspect, whose photos and descriptions are provided below, forced the victim to accompany him behind a dumpster and struck the victim several times before threatening with a gun.

The suspect then left the scene on foot before police could arrive.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect. (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as:

White male

Approximately 45 to 50 years old

Light hair in a ponytail

Last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray and blue ball cap

Possibly lives in the area of South Congress and Oltorf Street

Possibly armed with a handgun

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org.