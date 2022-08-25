East Austin shooting: Multiple people detained, 1 person shot

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in East Austin.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 9:15 p.m. on August 25 in the 2600 blk of East 7th Street near Pedernales Street.

One person was shot and his friends took him to Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River St.

This led to a large police presence at the hospital with UTPD assisting APD.

According to APD, officers detained all parties involved, including one person who reportedly had a weapon.

No word on if any arrests were made.

The victim reportedly had non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates