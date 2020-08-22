Dozens gather in Austin to protest for the right to vote by mail

Saturday afternoon dozens gathered in downtown Austin to protest what they say is the most fundamental right -- voting. Adding during this election cycle they feel that right is threatened.

“I’m out here this afternoon because I am afraid that one of the most fundamental rights of a democracy is being threatened,” said Richard MacMath.

Right now, all eyes are on U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy as he faces criticism for delivery delays on mail, prescription drugs, and financial documents -- all during a time when Americans could soon be relying on mail-in ballots.

"There is nothing more American than the right to vote," said Kathleen Goldsmith.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that compared to former Postmaster Generals, Dejoy doesn't value his position.

"I think the biggest contrast is one sees it as a service for the American people and the other sees it as a business enterprise and doesn't value its purpose," she said.

Dejoy says none of his actions since taking his position in June have or will affect the election.

However, here in Austin, many say measures taken by the Postmaster General could impact the election come November.

"When we are okay restricting anybody’s right to vote, we have lost the heart of America," Goldsmith said.

MacMath said he come out on Saturday to have his voice heard.

"We can do a lot in our households, with our families, and friends, but until we get into the streets, we won't be heard," he said.

And to call on local officials, “we want them to defend our right to vote.”