Dozens of veterans speak on new laws in WilCo impacting them

Dozens of people packed into a Williamson County town hall Friday afternoon. All of them were local veterans and their families.

The goal of the meeting was to talk about new laws impacting veterans, changes to the local department, and maybe, most importantly, for some of the attendees, getting answers.

"It's always been an honor to be a veteran," said Thomas Moyer.

Decades after Moyer served in the U.S. Marine Corps, he still has questions about the services he receives in return.

"One of my main ones was you get denied for certain service, connected things, and you wanted to find out why and how come," said Moyer.

Dozens of others joined him for a town hall in Georgetown Friday afternoon.

"Was just to have veterans, you know, come to us and address their concerns," said Juan Amaya Jr., the director of the Williamson County Veterans Services.

Speakers focused partly on the 2022 PACT Act, which expands healthcare eligibility to additional veteran groups.

"We're trying to get that taken care of before that deadline passes," said Amaya Jr.

The meeting also brought in other veteran support services and organizations.

"I feel it's very important because we need to let our veterans know within our community that there are offices here available, but not only that but there are plenty of other veteran organizations that are here to assist them," said Amaya Jr.

One of the groups present was the Georgetown Rotary Foundation and Field of Honor.

"Our whole motto is service above self," said Jeanne Cox.

Field of Honor sells U.S. flags to raise money to help veterans and first responder organizations with PTSD, suicide prevention, and support.

"Between that and the fellowship that occurs at the field itself, people come at all hours," said Cox. "It's open 24/7. They come at all hours, and there's a healing factor there, too."

Organizers of Friday's town hall hope they didn't just answer questions, but sent a message.

"We're here to help," said Amaya Jr.

The Williamson County Veterans Services Organization also said it has almost 40,000 veterans and expects that number to grow in the coming years.

In the meantime, Field of Honor is holding its flag event this November for Memorial Day.