DPS seizes $2.2M worth of cocaine being smuggled across Texas border

Texas DPS seized over $2 million worth of cocaine at the Rio Grande River. The seizure was made after four people in camo tossed their backpacks and swam back to Mexico. The two recovered backpacks contained about 69 pounds of cocaine.



The Department of Public Safety has seized over $2 million worth of cocaine which was being brought over the Rio Grande River from Mexico, they said on Wednesday.

$2.2 million in coke seized in Texas

What we know:

The cocaine was seized in Starr County on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers Special Operations Group and Border Patrol agents saw four people in camo with backpacks, they said in their release.

They attempted to intercept the people, who had just crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico near US-83 in Rio Grande City.

At that point, the people tossed their packs and swam back across the river to Mexico, DPS says.

Two backpacks were recovered afterward, containing 30 bundles of cocaine weighing in at about 69 pounds and valued at $2,208,000.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation by DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division and Border Patrol.