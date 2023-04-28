Nearly 90% of DPS misdemeanor arrests are Black & Hispanic people, data shows

Since the partnership between the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety began, nearly 9 out of 10 people arrested for misdemeanors by DPS are Black or Hispanic, according to data from the Travis County Attorney's Office.

Between March 30 and April 22, DPS troopers made 167 arrests. Of those arrests, 108 (64.7%) of the people were Latino, 38 (22.75%) were Black, and 20 (12%) were white. Less than 1% were Asian-American Pacific Islanders.

By comparison, 2020 Census data shows the City's racial demographics as 47.1% white, 32.48% Hispanic/Latina/o/x, 8.93% Asian, 7% Black/African American, and 3.87% multi-racial.

County Attorney Delia Garza released a statement saying, "The demographic data we have complied from misdemeanor arrests referred to our office is extremely concerning. We have worked hard to build trust in communities of color and we risk eroding that trust if the operation between the City of Austin and DPS continues in its current iteration. We all agree that we need to prioritize violent crime and true threats to public safety, and I am hopeful the City and DPS can find a way to accomplish this without disproportionally impacting communities of color."

Many local leaders have expressed concern.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar tweeted, "This is unacceptable. Constituents told us that Austin’s new DPS operation is racial profiling. The data’s clear: they’re right. Austin remains one of the safest cities in the U.S. Americans deserve public safety AND civil rights. We don’t have to choose."

Austin City Council member José Velásquez tweeted, "We all want a safe Austin but the initial numbers are troubling and District 3 is being disproportionately affected. Today me & @VanessaForATX met w DPS, Chief Chacon, County Attorney Garza, DA Garza, & other county leadership to discuss our frustrations w this operation. We are working to ensure that minorities do not remain collateral damage of this DPS/APD partnership."

Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes tweeted, "We all want the same thing - public safety that works for ALL Austinites. Unfortunately, the numbers only confirm what we already suspected: the DPS operation is disproportionately harming communities of color. On Tuesday’s briefing, I’ll continue pushing for accountability and transparency. Our community deserves answers. Our community deserves better."

Austin City Council member Zo Qadri tweeted, "This was my fear along and now my fear, and the fear of so many of my colleagues, has been confirmed. DPS has disproportionately targeted black and brown Austinities." He added, "We as a dais must push back and protect our community. It is the responsibility of Austin City Council to stand up for Austinites."

Austin City Council member Chito Vela III tweeted, "DPS policing in Austin must align with our values of racial justice and equitable policing. These numbers clearly do not align with our values."