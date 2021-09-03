DPS offering $10K for man seen throwing Molotov cocktail near Capitol

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who threw a Molotov cocktail against a church near the Capitol Complex on Aug. 31.

The man approached the church at 13th Street and Lavaca Street on Aug. 31, between 1 and 1:30 a.m. and threw a Molotov cocktail against the wall of the building, says DPS. Troopers had responded, but the man had already fled on foot.

An Austin Fire Department arson investigator is assisting DPS with the investigation.

The man was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design, black shorts, white tennis shoes, a black backpack and latex gloves. He also had a skateboard.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his identification and arrest. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

