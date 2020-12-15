Dr. Escott provides update on Travis County COVID numbers

Austin Public Health is providing its weekly update to the Travis County Commissioners Court about the latest coronavirus data. This comes a day after receiving some of Texas’ first COVID-19 vaccines.

Typically, Dr. Mark Escott gives his presentation to the Travis County Commissioners Court around 10 a.m. but today's presentation may be earlier than usual. FOX 7 Austin will carry the press conference live on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

Recently, Travis County moved up to Stage 4 COVID-19 risk guidelines. This means to avoid non-essential travel, avoid gatherings of more than ten, two if you’re at higher risk. It also means businesses are urged to operate at 25 to 50 percent capacity. The city can issue citations on this.

