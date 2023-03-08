Dress For Success Austin helps women achieve economic independence

It's International Women's Day and Dress For Success Austin is about women helping women develop careers and thrive professionally.

The organization has served over 18,000 women in Central Texas through referrals from 100+ non-profit and government agencies. There are six active career development programs that help women grow personally and professionally.

Cymilian Kedia is one of their success stories. She was simultaneously attending nursing school, raising a son and experiencing homelessness when Dress For Success entered her story.

When one of her classes required that she dress professionally for a mock interview, she didn't have the ability to purchase a business outfit. With the help of DFSA she was able to look and feel her best for what ultimately would turn into real interviews that landed her her dream job.

She then went on to complete the six-week Path to Employment mentoring program and also joined the Professional Women's Group to network with other people in her field.

To donate to Dress For Success Austin, you can click here.