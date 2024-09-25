Dripping Springs families facing eviction from mobile home park get money to relocate

The brief Residents in a mobile home community in Dripping Springs will soon be evicted. Some residents received money to help cover the costs of moving.



Families who are being evicted from a mobile home park in Dripping Springs got some much needed assistance. The help came as time is about to run out.

A check for $50,000 does not buy time, but for many of those who live in the Gateway Estates Mobile Home Park, the check was essentially a buy-out.

The money was provided by the Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation. Chris Kelker Newlan, who is with a nonprofit called Hometown Missions, spoke to FOX 7 about the gift.

"We're going to help them with services to disconnect, reconnect, to move. A lot of times these families will maybe have to be in a hotel while their house is being connected and made livable again," said Kelker-Newlan.

Hometown Missions is part of a coalition of community groups called Gateway for Hope. They were organized to help the residents of the mobile home park.

It’s estimated about 100 people live on the site, mostly low-income non-English-speaking families. The land, located in Dripping Springs, is prime property for re-development.

Back in late July, residents got eviction letters giving them only 60 days to vacate.

"So, it's a tough situation. And we're doing everything in our power with the generosity and the contribution of the community to help serve them," said Kelker-Newlan.

The cost of moving a mobile home ranges from $1,000 to more than $10,000. At this time, it is not known exactly how many homes can be moved with the money. A few homes are so old they can't be moved, which will require a different kind of relocation plan.

"Some of them are going to be able to transition to homes in Dripping Springs. Some of them probably will not. Affordable housing is a big issue in Central Texas, and Dripping Springs is, you know, having to deal with that as well," said Kelker-Newlan.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 34 homes were still on the property, but a few have already left.

FOX 7 was told about a dozen families have negotiated an extension of time with the property owner for them. The eviction deadline was moved to later in October.

Relocation money is expected to start going out early next week. The coalition is seeking volunteers to help residents pack up and do some demo work.

Those who want to help should contact the Hometown Missions in Dripping Springs. The contact number is 737-900-4518 or email at info@hometownmissions.org .