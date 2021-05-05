Dripping Springs ISD names new superintendent

Dripping Springs ISD has a new superintendent.

The district's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz, the former deputy superintendent for Lake Travis ISD, during a special meeting Wednesday night.

Dr. Morris-Kuentz was named the lone finalist for the position on April 13 and will begin in her new role immediately, says the district.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join this amazing team and to serve in Dripping Springs," said Dr. Morris-Kuentz. "Over the last 11 years I have had wonderful experiences leading in a fast-growth district and love the work of engaging a community in that process. I know that, as a growing district, there is much work ahead and I am excited to roll up my sleeves and begin."

"I want to thank the staff, parents and community members who have reached out and given me a warm welcome. My family and I look forward to becoming a part of the Dripping Springs ISD community," she added.

Dr. Morris-Kuentz had been part of Lake Travis ISD since 2009 and in her role as deputy superintendent, provided leadership for eleven elementary and secondary principals, as well as the Curriculum and Instruction, Communications, Development and Corporate Relations, Administrative and Legal Services departments. During her tenure at LTISD, she also served as acting superintendent and supervised the Human Resources, Athletics, and Fine Arts departments.

Dr. Morris-Kuentz also serves on the Executive Committees of the Lake Travis Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Association of Curriculum and Development, and is a member of the Fast-Growth School Coalition.

Dr. Morris-Kuentz holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at San Antonio, a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Houston Baptist University, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Texas at Austin.