Dripping Springs man arrested for string of burglaries

A man was arrested for a string of burglaries in the central business district of Dripping Springs, police said.

Dripping Springs police said the burglaries took place from Feb. 6 - April 30 and targeted established businesses that left cash in minimally secured containers overnight.

Police arrested Christopher Dale Gainey, 28, for the burglaries.

(Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Gainey was responsible for burglarizing the following businesses in the Dripping Springs area:

Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen (02/06/2022)

Homespun Kitchen & Bar (04/02/2022)

The Sated Sheep (04/15/2022)

Dantay’s Flowers & Gifts (04/16/2022)

Grand Slam Pizza (04/30/2022)

"Sheriff Gary Cutler would like to commend the deputies and detectives involved in this apprehension and remind business owners to either remove cash at closing or secure it in a secreted or permanently affixed safe," the sheriff's office said.

Gainey was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Repeated Violation of Court Order.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Benjamin Gieselman (512) 393-7803, benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com