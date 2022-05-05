Former Dripping Springs teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate images to students

A former Dripping Springs ISD middle school teacher was arrested after he sent inappropriate images to students and supplied them with nicotine and THC vapes, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said.

The school district said on April 27, the Hays County Sheriff's Office became aware of an investigation regarding inappropriate communication between a middle school teacher and students.

The sheriff's office said the teacher was identified as 30-year-old Kevin McLean by a reporting party. A report was originally filed with the Austin Police Department.

Through the course of the investigation between HCSO, APD and Dripping Springs ISD, it was learned McLean sent juvenile victims inappropriate images through the social media app Snapchat.

It was also learned McLean provided the victims with both nicotine and THC vapes, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, seven arrest warrants were issued for McLean: Four charges of Sale, Distribution or Display of Harmful Material to a Minor and three charges of Distribution of Controlled Substance to a Minor.

McLean was placed into custody without incident. He is being held at the Hays County Jail.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Sergeant Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

"Sheriff Gary Cutler would like to remind parents to monitor their children’s safe use of phones, tablets, and computers. Unfortunately, circumstances such as these occur as more and more people have access to the latest technology; however, understanding the importance of safe use is paramount," the sheriff's office said.

Dripping Springs ISD released this statement on the incident:

"On April 27, DSISD placed Mr. McLean on leave and immediately removed his access to DSISD campuses and students related to alleged improper social media posts. Mr. McLean will not be returning to any campus or DSISD property, as DSISD had previously received and accepted his resignation unrelated to the recent allegations.

Mr. McLean was assigned to teach and coach track at Dripping Springs Middle School. He was hired on August 11, 2020, and passed a national, fingerprint-based background check required for all employees.

Because there is an active investigation with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department, Dripping Springs ISD is not available to provide further comment at this time.

Advertisement

Dripping Springs ISD is committed to the safety and security of all students. The district continues to partner with law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety of the children in the Dripping Springs community and all students across Texas."