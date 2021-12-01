Dripping Springs teen raising money to go to 2022 Deaflympics

A Dripping Springs high school senior is trying to make her dream come true.

Faith Wylie is part of the USA’s Women's Deaf Soccer team. Next spring, she's trying to travel with them to the Deaf World Cup. "Even though there were setbacks, I still worked hard," Faith said. "Even though coaches told me I wouldn’t make it, I still worked hard."

Faith said her passion for soccer started young. But, when she went to Seattle for the Women’s Deaf Soccer camp, she said she realized what she could be playing towards.

Adding, that it was the first time she truly felt a sense of belonging. "It was just life-changing," she said. "Being around athletes it just takes it a step further. They just know what it takes to be a deaf athlete. It was just a sense of community that I have never felt before."

From then on, Faith trained with the team and would play semi-pro teams, proving that even though she was young, she had what it took. "It’s one of those once in a lifetime moments," she said. "Like everyone on that team is my best friend and it’s kind of like what I would imagine my wedding day to look like."

However, Faith needs $4,000 to get there, and the community of Dripping Springs is stepping up to help. 12 Fox Beer Co is hosting a fundraiser and free concert to help raise money.

"It was a no-brainer decision," said owner Joe Hogge.

Hogge said he understands Faith's situation. When he was in high school, he was offered to go play football overseas, but couldn't raise the money. "I had to jump on for that reason to help and support her and her dream," he said.

Now, he says he's determined to make her dream come true. "I know what it feels like to get all the way there and not be able to afford it," Hogge said.

To learn more about Faith’s journey: visit her Fundly.

