Dripping Springs wastewater customers to see rate changes on May bills

The city of Dripping Springs said its wastewater customers can expect to see rate changes on their May wastewater bills.

The city said the June 1 bill will have rates based on water consumption through December, January and February, also known as the winter averaging period which is conducted annually. Customers can expect to see a rate increase of 10% on their base fee and usage fee.

The city says the last rate increase was in January 2018, as a rate increase was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city says that Dripping Springs rates remain competitive in comparison to neighboring communities such as Bee Cave, Blanco, Kyle, and Buda.

Customers who believe that their new wastewater rate is incorrect due to error in usage reporting, leaks, or other causes, can apply for a wastewater billing rate adjustment.

To receive a wastewater billing rate adjustment, customers must:

Fill out and submit a Wastewater Adjustment Form

Submit proof via email, which can include usage reports from DSWSC or plumbing invoice/receipts due to breaks/leaks, property owner’s receipts of materials, supplies, etc.

If approved, rates will be adjusted. The customer will receive notice from the city and the adjustment will be reflected on the next month’s bill.

Residents needing more information about the wastewater billing rate adjustment can call 512-858-4725.

