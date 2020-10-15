Drive-thru passes available for 56th annual Austin Trail of Lights

Drive-thru vehicle passes are now available for the 56th annual Austin Trail of Lights.

The iconic and longest-running holiday tradition of its kind in Austin will be drive-thru only this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be open to the general public on select dates from November 28 through January 3.

“Being able to bring the Trail of Lights to Austin in 2020 -- regardless of the format -- is very important to the Foundation. With holiday magic at every bend in the road, this experience is one that will bring joy to so many,” said Rachel Green, President of the Trail of Lights Foundation in a release. “A big thank you to all of the sponsors who are helping make this happen.”

Voted “10 Best Public Display of Holiday Lights” by USA Today, the event has grown to be a not-to-be-missed tradition and community-wide event from a small community gathering around a yule log in 1965. The Austin Trail of Lights now features more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

As is tradition, the Austin Trail of Lights will also host private nights allowing free entry through the STARS at the Trail program for over 30 nonprofit partners in the community, as well as provide thousands of vehicle passes to eligible Austin ISD families.

H-E-B, the trail's longtime title sponsor, also announced that it has extended its commitment to powering the lights through 2024.

Patrons will need to check the calendar for availability of dates and entry times. Event entry is per vehicle for up to nine passengers. There are no per-person fees and passes will not be available onsite.

Passenger vehicles will need one pass per vehicle. Vehicles that hold 10 or more passengers may enter with two passes. Enclosed, street-legal vehicles less than 27 feet in length are welcome at the event.

Guests have the option of planning their visit with General Admission or Premium passes:

General Admission Passes: $25-$35 per vehicle (depending on entry time and date) with designated access each hour starting at 7 p.m.

Dash Passes: $60 per vehicle with early access at 5:45 p.m. Dash Pass guests will also receive a box of holiday cookies and bottled water and the new ATX Lights Savings Card which offers cardholders discounts at select restaurants and retailers.

Premiere Night Passes: A limited number of passes for the Trail of Lights Foundation's official 2020 fundraiser and first look opportunity are now available for November 28. At $95 per vehicle, this pass includes access on an evening with highly limited attendance, a box of holiday cookies and bottled water, a commemorative Austin Trail of Lights ornament, and the new ATX Lights Savings Card

The Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run has also seen some changes due to the pandemic. The Fun Run this year will be virtual and registration includes a commemorative Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run 2020 long-sleeve t-shirt, runner bib, ATX Lights Savings Card, access to a festive 3-mile course around downtown Austin landmarks, and a swag bag.

For information on the 2020 Austin Trail of Lights, go to their website, Facebook, or follow along on Instagram @ATXLights.

