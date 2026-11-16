Driver arrested with cocaine after 100 mph police chase with headlights off in El Paso County

The Brief A 34-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after leading El Paso County deputies on a 10-mile, 100 mph chase with his headlights turned off. Deputies arrested Enrique Murillo Jr. without incident and found cocaine inside the vehicle during a subsequent search. Murillo was booked on evading arrest and drug possession charges, and is being held without bond on outstanding probation violation warrants.



A 34-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a 10-mile high-speed pursuit through eastern El Paso County, authorities said.

Enrique Murillo Jr. was taken into custody without further incident near the 100 block of Green Desert after the chase, which reached speeds of about 100 mph, the sheriff's office reported.

34-year-old Enrique Murillo Jr. (Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Driver reaches 100 mph with headlights off

The backstory:

The incident began at 2:12 a.m. Nov. 12 when deputies attempted a traffic stop near the 13700 block of Gateway Boulevard West after seeing multiple traffic violations. As deputies approached, the driver drove off, turning off the vehicle's headlights and taillights and maneuvering recklessly through traffic while evading law enforcement.

During the investigation, deputies searched the vehicle and recovered cocaine. A records check also showed two outstanding warrants for probation violations.

Murillo was booked into the El Paso County Downtown Jail on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, with bond set at $25,000 for each charge.

He is also being held without bond on outstanding probation violation warrants stemming from previous charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and assault of a pregnant person.

What they're saying:

"Driving at excessive speeds and turning off your lights to evade deputies puts everyone on the road at risk," El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said in a statement. "Our deputies remain committed to protecting our community and holding accountable those who endanger others."