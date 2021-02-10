Driver caught on video hitting boy in bike lane, speeding off

Alarming doorbell cam video in Barton Hills shows a hit-and-run involving a child and an SUV.

The video shows the driver knocking a 10-year-old boy off his bike before speeding off without stopping and now Austin police are searching for the driver.

"You see this video and as a mother, you just can't believe that was your child," says Barton Hills resident Jessica Trenchina Ward, whose son Domenico was riding in the bike lane to a friend's house Friday when he was hit.

"A car swerved into the bike lane. I thought they were going to make a U-turn and they hit me," said Domenico.

The video shows a Lyft driver in an SUV stopping to pick up a passenger, then the second driver stops short, appearing to try and go around the Lyft driver as she swerves into the bike lane and knocks Domenico off his bike and to the ground.

The driver doesn't stop for a moment and speeds off in the video.

"You should not be operating a vehicle, if you did not feel this person, did not see this person," Ward said. "She should not be driving."

Luckily, Domenico has a few scratches and is expected to be okay. "I was scared, so I just ran," he said.

"He was scared of her, he thought that she was going to come back and hurt him. His immediate thought was 'I have to run away from this person who is trying to hurt me, I am going to run in the opposite direction'," said Ward.

So far the driver has not come forward to police, but APD has confirmed they are investigating and have no one in custody. It is not clear at this time if the driver would face any charges or have their license revoked. The Wards say they just want the driver off the road so this doesn't happen again.