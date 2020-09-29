Driver crashes car into home in East Austin

Police are investigating after a crash in East Austin ended with a car in a house.

The crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Bethune Avenue near 183 between I-35 and Cameron Road.

The Austin Police Department says that a vehicle was heading southbound on the 183 Frontage Road when it left the road, crashed into the side of a fence and then into a house.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

One person was sleeping in the room where the car ended up and that person suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver left the car and took off. Officers spent part of the morning looking for the driver but were unable to locate the person.

Advertisement

Officials say the vehicle was not reported stolen and has temporary paper plates.

The case will now be turned over to detectives who will continue with the investigation.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS