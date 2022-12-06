Driver dies after hitting tree in backyard of Central Austin home

Austin police say a woman died after hitting a tree in the backyard of a house in Central Austin.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 500 block of East 51st Street.

The driver, Courtney Lopez, died at the scene, and a passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Lopez was 28 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.