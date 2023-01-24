Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin.

On Tuesday, January 3 just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they died on January 14.

The driver has not been identified.

This was Austin's 4th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in four fatalities for the year. There were no fatal crashes on the date of this crash in 2022.