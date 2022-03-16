Search for driver who hit a 13-year-old in Killeen, drove away

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Killeen.

According to police, the hit-and-run crash involving the minor pedestrian happened in the 4800 block of John David Drive around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

When first responders arrived, they found a 13-year-old male child suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police learned that three children were playing basketball in the roadway in the 4800 block of John David Drive when a black vehicle traveling westbound approached the area where they were playing. The driver of the black sedan reportedly struck one of the children and fled the area westbound on John David Drive.

The vehicle involved is a black four-door sedan, possibly a Kia. The driver was described as a Black female in her twenties with long blonde dreadlocks. She was wearing black clothing at the time of the hit-and-run, according to police.

Anyone who has any information about this crash to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter