Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in New Braunfels

The New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) says that a driver was killed when they were ejected from their truck in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded to the 800 block of Hwy 46 South at River Tree Drive in New Braunfels just before 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 for reports of a single-vehicle crash. Officers and paramedics arrived and found a Ford F150 pickup that had been traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes when it left the roadway.

The truck traveled on the grassy shoulder before striking a utility pole, ejecting the driver.

The driver, identified as 69-year old Kennon Mulhollan of New Braunfels, was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin has been notified.

Hwy 46 South at River Tree Drive was closed for approximately five hours while officers investigated the crash and crews repaired a traffic signal that had been damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation; however, preliminarily it does not appear that weather conditions played a role, says NBPD.

