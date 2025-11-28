Texas vs Texas A&M: How to watch, key stats for Longhorns vs Aggies game

The Brief Texas and Texas A&M play today in Austin Last time the Lone Star Showdown was in Austin was 2010 when the Aggies beat Longhorns 24-17



The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are reigniting their longtime rivalry in Austin.

The backstory:

The Aggies are undefeated (11-0) and ranked third in the nation, while the Longhorns are 8-3 and ranked #16.

Texas A&M is coming off a 48-0 win over Samford, but their unbeaten record was on the line against South Carolina the week before. The Aggies came back from a 27-point deficit and won 31-30. Today's game against Texas is important as the Aggies look to maintain a top spot in the College Football playoff rankings and look to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

For Texas, it's a different story. Texas is coming off a 52-37 win over Arkansas and a win by the Longhorns keeps their slim hopes for a CFP spot alive. However, most experts believe that this rivalry game is effectively more about bragging rights for the Longhorns.

How and when to watch

When: Friday, November 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

TV Channel: ABC

Live Box Score: FOX Sports

Odds for the game

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -130 favorite to win; Texas +110 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 51.5

Dig deeper:

Below are some key stats for both teams.

Texas A&M

A&M ranks 15th-best in total offense (465.1 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (301.9 yards allowed per game) this season

Aggies rank 30th in passing yards this year (269.2 per game) and 23rd in the FBS wit h183.1 passing yards allowed per game

A&M has the 38th ranked defense (21.5 points allowed per game) and the 10th best offense with 38.1 points per game

Key players for the team:QB Marcel Reed (2,752 YDS (61.8%) / 25 TD / 8 INT/395 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 35.9 RUSH YPG)WR Kevin Concepcion (52 REC / 829 YDS / 9 TD / 75.4 YPG)WR Mario Craver (46 REC / 775 YDS / 4 TD / 77.5 YPG)RB Rueben Owens (570 YDS / 5 TD / 57 YPG / 5.8 YPC/9 REC / 116 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG)DL Cashius Howell (24 TKL / 11 TFL / 12.5 SACK)LB Daymion Sanford (36 TKL / 6 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT)DB Dalton Brooks (37 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT)LB Taurean York (49 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK)

Texas

Longhorns rank 73rd with 381.5 yards per contest on offense and 40th with 335.9 in total defense

Texas ranks 35th with 259.9 passin guards per contest on offense and 106th with 243.2 passing yards allowed per game

Longhorns rank 50th with 29.8 points per game but the defense is ranked 24th with only 20 points per game

Key players for the team:QB Arch Manning (2,763 YDS (62.5%) / 23 TD / 7 INT/191 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 17.4 RUSH YPG)WR Ryan Wingo (46 REC / 736 YDS / 6 TD / 66.9 YPG)WR Parker Livingstone (25 REC / 472 YDS / 6 TD / 42.9 YPG)RB Quintrevion Wisner (442 YDS / 3 TD / 55.3 YPG / 3.9 YPC/20 REC / 127 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG)LB Anthony Hill Jr. (63 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK / 2 INT)Dl Colin Simmons (37 TKL / 7 TFL / 10 SACK)DB Jelani McDonald ( 61 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD)DB Michael Taafe (55 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT)

