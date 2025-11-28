Texas vs Texas A&M: How to watch, key stats for Longhorns vs Aggies game
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are reigniting their longtime rivalry in Austin.
The backstory:
The Aggies are undefeated (11-0) and ranked third in the nation, while the Longhorns are 8-3 and ranked #16.
Texas A&M is coming off a 48-0 win over Samford, but their unbeaten record was on the line against South Carolina the week before. The Aggies came back from a 27-point deficit and won 31-30. Today's game against Texas is important as the Aggies look to maintain a top spot in the College Football playoff rankings and look to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game.
For Texas, it's a different story. Texas is coming off a 52-37 win over Arkansas and a win by the Longhorns keeps their slim hopes for a CFP spot alive. However, most experts believe that this rivalry game is effectively more about bragging rights for the Longhorns.
How and when to watch
When: Friday, November 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas
TV Channel: ABC
Live Box Score: FOX Sports
Odds for the game
Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -130 favorite to win; Texas +110 underdog to win
Total Over/Under: 51.5
Dig deeper:
Below are some key stats for both teams.
Texas A&M
- A&M ranks 15th-best in total offense (465.1 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (301.9 yards allowed per game) this season
- Aggies rank 30th in passing yards this year (269.2 per game) and 23rd in the FBS wit h183.1 passing yards allowed per game
- A&M has the 38th ranked defense (21.5 points allowed per game) and the 10th best offense with 38.1 points per game
- QB Marcel Reed (2,752 YDS (61.8%) / 25 TD / 8 INT/395 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 35.9 RUSH YPG)
- WR Kevin Concepcion (52 REC / 829 YDS / 9 TD / 75.4 YPG)
- WR Mario Craver (46 REC / 775 YDS / 4 TD / 77.5 YPG)
- RB Rueben Owens (570 YDS / 5 TD / 57 YPG / 5.8 YPC/9 REC / 116 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG)
- DL Cashius Howell (24 TKL / 11 TFL / 12.5 SACK)
- LB Daymion Sanford (36 TKL / 6 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT)
- DB Dalton Brooks (37 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT)
- LB Taurean York (49 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK)
Texas
- Longhorns rank 73rd with 381.5 yards per contest on offense and 40th with 335.9 in total defense
- Texas ranks 35th with 259.9 passin guards per contest on offense and 106th with 243.2 passing yards allowed per game
- Longhorns rank 50th with 29.8 points per game but the defense is ranked 24th with only 20 points per game
- QB Arch Manning (2,763 YDS (62.5%) / 23 TD / 7 INT/191 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 17.4 RUSH YPG)
- WR Ryan Wingo (46 REC / 736 YDS / 6 TD / 66.9 YPG)
- WR Parker Livingstone (25 REC / 472 YDS / 6 TD / 42.9 YPG)
- RB Quintrevion Wisner (442 YDS / 3 TD / 55.3 YPG / 3.9 YPC/20 REC / 127 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG)
- LB Anthony Hill Jr. (63 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK / 2 INT)
- Dl Colin Simmons (37 TKL / 7 TFL / 10 SACK)
- DB Jelani McDonald ( 61 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD)
- DB Michael Taafe (55 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT)
The Source: Information from FOX Sports and previous reporting by FOX 7 Austin Sports.