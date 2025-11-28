Expand / Collapse search

Texas vs Texas A&M: How to watch, key stats for Longhorns vs Aggies game

By , and FOX Sports
Published  November 28, 2025 6:38am CST
College Football
FOX 7 Austin
Texas Longhorns vs Texas A&M Aggies: Game day

Texas Longhorns vs Texas A&M Aggies: Game day

Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director Drew Martin has all the details about what to expect today.

The Brief

    • Texas and Texas A&M play today in Austin
    • Last time the Lone Star Showdown was in Austin was 2010 when the Aggies beat Longhorns 24-17

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are reigniting their longtime rivalry in Austin. 

The backstory:

The Aggies are undefeated (11-0) and ranked third in the nation, while the Longhorns are 8-3 and ranked #16.

Texas A&M is coming off a 48-0 win over Samford, but their unbeaten record was on the line against South Carolina the week before. The Aggies came back from a 27-point deficit and won 31-30. Today's game against Texas is important as the Aggies look to maintain a top spot in the College Football playoff rankings and look to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

For Texas, it's a different story. Texas is coming off a 52-37 win over Arkansas and a win by the Longhorns keeps their slim hopes for a CFP spot alive. However, most experts believe that this rivalry game is effectively more about bragging rights for the Longhorns.

How and when to watch

When: Friday, November 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

TV Channel: ABC

Live Box Score: FOX Sports

Odds for the game

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -130 favorite to win; Texas +110 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 51.5

Dig deeper:

Lone Star Showdown: History of the rivalry

Lone Star Showdown: History of the rivalry

The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns reignite their rivalry tonight in Austin. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera gets details about the history between the two teams.

Below are some key stats for both teams.

Texas A&M

  • A&M ranks 15th-best in total offense (465.1 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (301.9 yards allowed per game) this season
  • Aggies rank 30th in passing yards this year (269.2 per game) and 23rd in the FBS wit h183.1 passing yards allowed per game
  • A&M has the 38th ranked defense (21.5 points allowed per game) and the 10th best offense with 38.1 points per game
  • Key players for the team:QB Marcel Reed (2,752 YDS (61.8%) / 25 TD / 8 INT/395 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 35.9 RUSH YPG)WR Kevin Concepcion (52 REC / 829 YDS / 9 TD / 75.4 YPG)WR Mario Craver (46 REC / 775 YDS / 4 TD / 77.5 YPG)RB Rueben Owens (570 YDS / 5 TD / 57 YPG / 5.8 YPC/9 REC / 116 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG)DL Cashius Howell (24 TKL / 11 TFL / 12.5 SACK)LB Daymion Sanford (36 TKL / 6 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT)DB Dalton Brooks (37 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT)LB Taurean York (49 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK)
  • QB Marcel Reed (2,752 YDS (61.8%) / 25 TD / 8 INT/395 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 35.9 RUSH YPG)
  • WR Kevin Concepcion (52 REC / 829 YDS / 9 TD / 75.4 YPG)
  • WR Mario Craver (46 REC / 775 YDS / 4 TD / 77.5 YPG)
  • RB Rueben Owens (570 YDS / 5 TD / 57 YPG / 5.8 YPC/9 REC / 116 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG)
  • DL Cashius Howell (24 TKL / 11 TFL / 12.5 SACK)
  • LB Daymion Sanford (36 TKL / 6 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT)
  • DB Dalton Brooks (37 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT)
  • LB Taurean York (49 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK)

Texas

  • Longhorns rank 73rd with 381.5 yards per contest on offense and 40th with 335.9 in total defense
  • Texas ranks 35th with 259.9 passin guards per contest on offense and 106th with 243.2 passing yards allowed per game
  • Longhorns rank 50th with 29.8 points per game but the defense is ranked 24th with only 20 points per game
  • Key players for the team:QB Arch Manning (2,763 YDS (62.5%) / 23 TD / 7 INT/191 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 17.4 RUSH YPG)WR Ryan Wingo (46 REC / 736 YDS / 6 TD / 66.9 YPG)WR Parker Livingstone (25 REC / 472 YDS / 6 TD / 42.9 YPG)RB Quintrevion Wisner (442 YDS / 3 TD / 55.3 YPG / 3.9 YPC/20 REC / 127 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG)LB Anthony Hill Jr. (63 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK / 2 INT)Dl Colin Simmons (37 TKL / 7 TFL / 10 SACK)DB Jelani McDonald ( 61 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD)DB Michael Taafe (55 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT)
  • QB Arch Manning (2,763 YDS (62.5%) / 23 TD / 7 INT/191 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 17.4 RUSH YPG)
  • WR Ryan Wingo (46 REC / 736 YDS / 6 TD / 66.9 YPG)
  • WR Parker Livingstone (25 REC / 472 YDS / 6 TD / 42.9 YPG)
  • RB Quintrevion Wisner (442 YDS / 3 TD / 55.3 YPG / 3.9 YPC/20 REC / 127 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG)
  • LB Anthony Hill Jr. (63 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK / 2 INT)
  • Dl Colin Simmons (37 TKL / 7 TFL / 10 SACK)
  • DB Jelani McDonald ( 61 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD)
  • DB Michael Taafe (55 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT)

The Source: Information from FOX Sports and previous reporting by FOX 7 Austin Sports.

College FootballAustinTexas LonghornsTexas A&M University