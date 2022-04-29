Driver killed in Northeast Austin multi-vehicle crash identified

A driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin earlier this week has been identified.

The Austin Police Department (APD) says that officers were dispatched to the crash in the 12000 block of Dessau Road just before 8 a.m. April 26. A preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Dessau Road when they struck a Mazda Miata, pushing it into a third vehicle.

The driver of the Miata, later identified as 30-year-old Michael Arellano, died at the scene.

APD says the other drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the still active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 31st fatal crash, resulting in 32 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 33 fatal crashes resulting in 35 fatalities.