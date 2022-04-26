Northeast Austin multiple-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead

One person has died after a multiple-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin.

The crash happened at about 7:53 a.m. in the 12000 block of Dessau Road near Parmer Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that medics performed CPR at the scene on a person who was not conscious and not breathing. They were ultimately unsuccessful, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say to expect delays in the area as the investigation into the crash continues.

No further information is being released at this time.