Driver trapped, all lanes shut down on SH 71 after cement truck overturned

article

All lanes on SH 71 are closed after a cement truck overturned Friday morning, trapping its driver.

ATCEMS responded to reports of an overturned cement truck at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 24500-25145 area of SH-71 near Rivercliff Street.

The accident spread debris and cement across all lanes of traffic, and medics treated one person.

The patient was transported via helicopter to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.

Traffic has been shut down in both directions.

Officials say to expect continued closures and traffic delays and advise drivers to find alternate routes.