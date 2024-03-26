Expand / Collapse search

Driving over bridge phobia; what is it called?

By FOX 26 Digital
Published  March 26, 2024 11:14pm CDT
Transportation
FOX 26 Houston

Driving over bridge phobia

Therapist Saudia Turney shares advice for those with a phobia of driving over bridges.

HOUSTON - In a compassionate and insightful interview, therapist Saudia Turney offers invaluable advice for individuals grappling with a fear of driving over bridges. 

Drawing upon her expertise, Turney provides practical strategies and techniques to help navigate and overcome this common phobia, empowering individuals to reclaim a sense of control and confidence behind the wheel.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full segment. 