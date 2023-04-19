Drunk driver crashes into back of Cedar Park police vehicle

Cedar Park police are reminding people not to drink and drive after a drunk driver hit the back of one of their Officers' vehicles Tuesday night.

In a social media post, police said, "It may not look like much, but this is the result of a drunk driver."

The picture showed damage to the bumper and trunk door.

Police say there were only minor injuries, "but it could have been way worse."

That's why they're reminding people to always find a sober ride.