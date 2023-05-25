Texas AG says dumpster fire outside office was arson

Someone set fire to a dumpster outside of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office Wednesday and they're asking for the public's help finding the suspect.

This came on the same day allegations against Paxton came to a head at the State Capitol.

Video of the incident posted on Twitter shows it happened around 6:30 p.m.

The Texas AG's office says the person of interest is the individual that appears in a white jacket and some type of head covering in the video without flames.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Austin Fire Department.