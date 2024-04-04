Duplex fire in east Austin extinguished; two dogs rescued: AFD

Austin fire crews responded to a fire at a duplex in east Austin on Thursday morning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dogs rescued from structure fire (Austin Fire Department)

AFD said crews were actively fighting a fire in one side of a duplex in the 5900 block of Jain Lane.

Two dogs were removed to the backyard from the burning structure.

The fire was put out, and crews ventilated the structure later.

AFD said there were no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.