Man arrested in connection to several dumpster fires in Austin

A man was arrested in connection to several dumpster fires in Austin, the Austin Fire Department said.

Austin fire said on April 2, around 9:19 a.m., a dumpster fire was reported in the 12900 N IH 35 SB service road. Throughout the day, several more dumpster fires were reported.

Richard Price, 60.

At around 3 p.m., Austin fire saw Richard Price, 60, walking near a dumpster fire. He was detained without incident and was charged in connection with two fires.

AFD said Price is also a person of interest in at least five other dumpster fires.

Price is currently charged with a Class A Misdemeanor in one incident, and for the dumpster fire that spread to the French Quarter restaurant causing about $10,000 in damages, he is charged with State Jail Felony Arson.

The investigation into the additional cases is ongoing.