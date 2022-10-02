Eanes ISD ranks 10th best school district in the nation in new list

Eanes ISD has been ranked the tenth-best public school district in the nation in a new list from Niche.

Niche, which shares comprehensive profiles and reviews on schools, colleges and neighborhoods, recently released its 2023 best of school district lists, ranking nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.

Eanes ISD ranked tenth in the nation, behind school districts in Illinois, New York, Indiana and California. The district also was ranked the best school district in Texas and the Austin area, and fifth for both best teachers and best place to teach in Texas.

The district earned an overall A+ grade from Niche, with an A+ in academics, teachers, clubs & activities, college prep, administration, foot and resources and facilities, an A in sports and a B- in diversity.

Eanes ISD is also the only Central Texas public school district to rank in the top 100 for the U.S.

Leander ISD (13th), Dripping Springs ISD (27th), Lake Travis ISD (32nd), Round Rock ISD (35th), Austin ISD (69th), and Comal ISD (74th) all also ranked in the top 100 school districts in Texas, with Thrall ISD (101st) and Pflugerville ISD (109th) falling just outside.

To see where your child's school and school district rank, click here.