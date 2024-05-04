Suspect wanted for murder in southeast Travis County: TCSO

Travis County deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a murder suspect involved in a shooting in southeast Travis County.

Travis County Sheriff's Office officials responded to a disturbance in the 5600 block of South US 183 in the parking lot of a cantina.

The deputies found an adult male deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect that took place inside the canina before the shooting in the parking lot.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene heading northbound on US 183 in a white truck.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect (TCSO)

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male, possible from Honduras

In his 20s to early 30s

Last seen wearing a white ball cap over a blue durag, a white short-sleeved polo style shirt, blue jeans and white Nike low-top shoes with a black swoosh

The suspect's vehicle is described as:

White Ford 2-door pickup truck

Toolbox in the bed

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff's tip line at 512-854-1444, or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.